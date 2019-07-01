Police find possible explosives during a routine traffic stop

West Lampeter Township, Pa. (WHTM)- A man is facing several charges in Lancaster County after police say they found possible explosive devices inside his vehicle.

Police in West Lampeter Township say around 9 p.m. Sunday during a traffic stop near the Kendig Square shopping mall, they discovered that the driver was wanted on previous drug charges.

54-year-old Melvin Hartman as taken into custody following an altercation with officers.

During an investigation, police discovered two devices that looked like hand grenades. They also found a loaded firearm and 7 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The PA State Police Hazardous Device and Explosive Section was called to the scene to examine the two devices. During their examination, part of the Kendig Square shopping mall parking lot was sectioned off until they could secure the devices.

The devices were taken for further analysis.

Hartman is charged with Possession of methamphetamine, persons not to possess firearms, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic offense.

He could face more charges related to the devices. Once the analysis is complete, police will consult with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.