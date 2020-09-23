Police incident in York County shuts down Route 15

Carroll Township, Pa. (WHTM) – An overnight police incident in York County shut down Route 15 for several hours.

Grateful everyone is safe tonight. What a crazy experience. It’s amazing to see how fast our law enforcement sprung to action, saw units from all over the midstate. https://t.co/MqyWnEimDw — Allie Berube (@allieberube) September 23, 2020

It happened just after midnight along Route 15 near Franklin Church Road in Carroll Township.

State police tell us troopers responded to a stopped vehicle and a report of an armed suicidal man.

Troopers say the suspect opened fire and shits were exchanged before the man ran into the woods.

After several hours the man was located and arrested.

There were no injuries and no threat to the public.

Police say they will release more information later.