MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania police responded to a barn fire in Lebanon County.

State police arrived at the fire at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and searched the buildings on the property for anyone inside.

Police arrived at the scene to determine what caused the barnyard blaze

Police discovered Timothy Getz inside a barn engulfed in smoke but refused to leave the premise.

Getz began striking a trooper before he was taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the situation.