Police investigate horse and buggy hit-and-run crash in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit- and-run crash with a horse and buggy.
Ephrata Police say the crash happened on Parkview Heights Road near Bethany Road Sunday around 12:25 p.m.
Investigators believe the driver involved was male and was driving a 2008 or 2009 Chevrolet Malibu.
A witness told officers that they saw the driver stop, get out of the car, and inspect his car before getting back in and leaving the scene.
A piece of the body of the car was found on the scene. Police said it was from the front passenger side fender/wheel well area.
No one was hurt in the crash but the buggy has significant damage.
Contact Officer Orwig at 717-738-9200 x253 or dispatch at 717-738-9299 if you can help with the investigation.