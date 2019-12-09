Police investigate horse and buggy hit-and-run crash in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit- and-run crash with a horse and buggy.

Ephrata Police say the crash happened on Parkview Heights Road near Bethany Road Sunday around 12:25 p.m.

Investigators believe the driver involved was male and was driving a 2008 or 2009 Chevrolet Malibu.

A witness told officers that they saw the driver stop, get out of the car, and inspect his car before getting back in and leaving the scene.

A piece of the body of the car was found on the scene. Police said it was from the front passenger side fender/wheel well area.

No one was hurt in the crash but the buggy has significant damage.

Contact Officer Orwig at 717-738-9200 x253 or dispatch at 717-738-9299 if you can help with the investigation.

