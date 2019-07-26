Police investigate woman’s death in Cumberland County

Carlisle, Pa. (WHTM) – North Middleton Township police are investigating a homicide that happened earlier this week.

Police say on Monday, July 22nd they were called to a home on the 400 block of Pleasant Hall Road in Carlisle.

When they arrived, they found Linda Brandt, 64, laying in front of the house. She had been shot.

The Cumberland County Coroner was called and pronounced Brandt dead.

North Middleton Township police say they are investigating this as a homicide. A suspect has not been named, but police say this was not a random act.

Police say Brandt was targeted and the public is in no danger.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything is asked to call police at 717-243-7910