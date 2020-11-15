Police investigating a shooting in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WHTM) — Police were dispatched around 10:36 Sunday morning to 13th South Street where shots were fired, according to dispatch.
Police are currently on the scene investigating, but no details if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story, we will have more updates to come.
