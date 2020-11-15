Police investigating a shooting in Swatara Township

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WHTM) — Police were dispatched around 10:36 Sunday morning to 13th South Street where shots were fired, according to dispatch.

Police are currently on the scene investigating, but no details if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story, we will have more updates to come.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss