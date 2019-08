Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are looking for help to identify a man who is stated to have stolen from a Weis Market on three separate occasions, driving a Dodge pick-up truck.

The Susquehanna Township Police noted the male stole multiple items and loaded them into his truck from the union Deposit store Sunday, Aug. 4.

Anyone with information should contact Corporal Lee Tarasi at 717-909-9259.