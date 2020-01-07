Police looking for man missing since last month

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – The Susquehanna Township Police in Dauphin County are asking for help finding a missing person.

Derrick Gladmon, 55, has been missing since December 20, 2019, said police.

Police added that Gladmon suffers from various mental health issues and has not been taking his prescribed medication.

Gladmon is driving a tan Ford Taurus with license plate KTA8606.

It is believed he may have traveled to the Baltimore/Washington DC area.

Anyone with information about Gladmon should contact Sgt. Shawki Lacey at Susquehanna Township Police at 717-909-9244.