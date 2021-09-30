Police: Man killed father with crossbow before taking his own life

Police in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County say a man killed his father with a crossbow before taking his own life.

This happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday on the 1200 block of Wissler Lane.

Northwest Regional Police say 31-year-old Wesley Frey, Jr. shot his father, 61-year-old Wesley Frey, Sr. with an arrow into his chest during a domestic dispute. A family member who observed the shooting fled to a neighboring house and called police.

Officers arrived on the scene to find Frey, Sr. deceased and Frey, Jr. barricaded in an upstairs bedroom.

A family member told police Frey, Jr. was “intent on committing suicide with wood working tools observed in the upstairs room” just prior to the shooting. When officers forced entry into the room, they found Frey, Jr. dead.