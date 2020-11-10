Police: Man stole fire company’s SUV, crashed into parked truck

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Nicholas Springer

Police in Lancaster County say a man wandered into a fire hall, stole an SUV, then crashed it into a parked car less than a mile away.

East Cocalico Township Police say it started around 9:45 p.m. Monday when a 19-year-old Harrisburg man got into the Denver Fire Company through an open bay door. They say he stole a traffic control vest, a volunteer firefighter’s name tag and the vehicle.

Courtesy: Nicholas Springer

Police say the man lost control of the vehicle about three-quarters of a mile away, crashing into a pickup truck parked in a driveway on the 700 block of North Sixth Street in Denver borough. Police say he narrowly missed the home, which was occupied.

No one was hurt. Police say there is a suspicion the man was driving under the influence. He was taken to the hospital for bloodwork. Police say charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss