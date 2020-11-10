Police: Man stole fire company’s SUV, crashed into parked truck

Police in Lancaster County say a man wandered into a fire hall, stole an SUV, then crashed it into a parked car less than a mile away.

East Cocalico Township Police say it started around 9:45 p.m. Monday when a 19-year-old Harrisburg man got into the Denver Fire Company through an open bay door. They say he stole a traffic control vest, a volunteer firefighter’s name tag and the vehicle.

Courtesy: Nicholas Springer

Police say the man lost control of the vehicle about three-quarters of a mile away, crashing into a pickup truck parked in a driveway on the 700 block of North Sixth Street in Denver borough. Police say he narrowly missed the home, which was occupied.

No one was hurt. Police say there is a suspicion the man was driving under the influence. He was taken to the hospital for bloodwork. Police say charges are pending.