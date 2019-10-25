Police: Man used altered gas station rewards cards to access stolen money

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a gas station in Millersville is where an Ohio man said his credit card information was being used; the issue is, he’s never been there.

“At one point he goes ‘this isn’t right’,” says Millersville Borough Police Lieutenant Jeff Margevich.

Police believe the victim had his information stolen with a credit card skimmer which wound up in the hands of Armin Prieto-Garcia, who lives in Lancaster County.

“The skimmers place the information on the dark web because it’s so hard to track people on the “dark web” and they put it up for sale,” Margevich said.

Investigators are not sure if Prieto-Garcia bought the information from the “dark web,” or if he received the info straight from a skimmer.

Investigators, however, do believe Prieto-Garcia put the information on altered reward and gift cards, to access stolen credit cards he could use at gas pumps.

Police say the Ohio man was luckily able to get his money back.

Margevich says they are still trying to determine how many stolen cards Prieto-Garcia has access to.