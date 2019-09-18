Police: Mom fatally shot, infant son found unharmed nearby

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a mother was fatally shot in a Philadelphia rooming house while her infant son was lying on a bed nearby.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The 28-year-old victim was apparently arguing with a man when she was shot at least once in the face. The shooter then fled the scene and remains at large.

The woman was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. Her name has not been released.

The woman’s 6-month-old son was not injured.

Authorities have not said what spurred the argument.

