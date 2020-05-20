Police: PA man recently freed kills wife, self

READING, Pa. (AP) — Police say a man believed to have killed his estranged wife and then himself in her eastern Pennsylvania home had recently been released from prison where he was taken for violating a protection-from-abuse order she had taken out against him.

The Reading Eagle reports that Reading police said the evidence suggests that 41-year-old Segundo Torres-Ortiz shot 37-year-old Melissa Gonzalez-Torres in the second-floor bedroom of the home at about 2:30 p.m. Monday and was found dead himself of a gunshot wound believed to have been self-inflicted.

Capt. Cheryl Pentheny of the investigations division said no one in the home reported hearing any argument before the shootings. Pentheny said she believed the couple had at least five children.

Pentheny said the couple had separated months ago and the man had been arrested “numerous times” for violations of protection-from-abuse orders. She said he was jailed after breaking into her home in violation of the order in January and was released from Berks County Prison in late April.

In September 2016, the woman’s 16-year-old son was stabbed to death near the family home. Police said a neighbor accused him of frightening children by wearing a Halloween mask while riding his bicycle. In a later confrontation, he was stabbed by another man later convicted of third-degree murder and sentenced to 22 1/2 to 50 years.