HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade was disrupted by police activity Monday morning.

The town on Facebook around 10:30 a.m. said suburban police was responding to an “incident” in downtown Highland Park. Witnesses reported seeing heavy police presence and fire vehicles.

Officials said Fourth Fest, scheduled to start at noon, has been canceled.

The public is being urged to avoid the downtown area.

Details surrounding the incident are currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.