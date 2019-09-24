Police search for suspects in Hanover home invasion

HANOVER, Pa (WHTM) – Police in Hanover are investigating a home invasion that left a woman with minor injuries.

Three men knocked on a door in the 300 block of Broadway Monday night at around 10:45, police said. The resident tried to stall the men at the door, but they were able to force their way inside.

According to police, one of the men showed a handgun. The three demanded money. They left on foot with the victim’s cell phone and cash.

Police said the victim received minor injuries during the incident, but did not provide specific details on how she was injured.

The only description of the suspects is that they were dressed in black.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information that could help with the investigation are asked to call Hanover Borough Police at 717-637-5575.