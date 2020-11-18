Police searching for armed robber in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday an armed man robbed the 76 Gas Station at North 7th and Maclay Street.

The man demanded cash from the store clerk and displayed a firearm.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket, red hooded sweatshirt, and black mask.

The Harrisburg Police are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted here.

