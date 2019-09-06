Police searching for missing 74-year-old man

CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Westtown-East Goshen Police Department in Chester County, are searching for a 74-year-old man, Edward Reynolds.

Police say Reynolds is described as 6’0″, 150 lbs., short gray hair, green eyes, and wearing glasses.

Police believe Reynolds may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Reynolds is said to be traveling with 3 dogs in a tan 2005 Honda Element, with a PA registration GCP4944.

Police said Reynolds was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Forelock Court, Thornbury Twp., in Chester County Thursday, at around 12:30 p.m.

However, police said Reynolds could also be in the Claymont and Wilmington areas of Delaware.

Anyone with information on Reynolds is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Westtown-East Goshen PD at 610-692-5100 or 610-692-9600.