Police searching for runaway teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for 15-year-old Yaquelin Gonzalez-Perez who reportedly ran away Thursday.

She is supposedly accompanied by Juan Geril Santos, who has a warrant issued for his involvement in this incident.

Gonzalez-Perez is a Hispanic female, 5’1” and 120 lbs, with brown eyes and long brown hair while Santos is a 38-year-old Hispanic male, 5’8” and 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Santos and Gonzalez-Perez were said to have left in a green Toyota Sienna.

Image of Santos by Harrisburg Police

If you see Santos or Gonzalez-Perez or have information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. You can also submit a tip through CrimeWatch.