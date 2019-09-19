Police seeking public assistance finding Chinese restaurant robber

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a man that had robbed a Chinese restaurant.

On Wednesday at 8:32 p.m., police responded to a robbery at China Wok on 825 E. Chestnut Street.

Police report that the suspect kicked the back door, forcing his way into the restaurant. No one had received any injuries.

The suspect was described as a black male, athletic build, wearing a black short sleeve tee shirt, jeans, a black ball cap, black gloves, mask over the lower portion of his face and black gloves on his hands.

He was armed with a handgun and left with cash from the register.

The suspect left China Wok and was last seen east toward the 200 block of North Broad Street.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.