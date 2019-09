HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are seeking assistance in finding Tamara Inez Guzman who fired a gun at another person during an argument.

No one was injured and Guzman had fled the scene before the police arrived.

If you have information regarding Guzman’s whereabouts, please contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.