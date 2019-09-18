Police seeking public help finding man who strangled ex-wife

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police need help finding Basilio Gutierrez-Tiru, who assaulted and strangled his ex-wife, threatening to kill her if reported.

On Sept. 14 at 8:34 p.m., York City Police Department responded to a domestic assault on the 200 block of South Queen Street.

Police report the woman assaulted said her ex-husband, Gutierrez-Tiru, came to her home and began arguing with her.

The argument quickly turned physical and during the altercation, Gutierrez-Tiru punched her multiple times and pulled the victim’s hair, causing bruising on her legs, arms, chest, and chin.

Following the assault, Gutierrez-Tiru forced a pillow over the victim’s face, attempting to suffocate her.

Gutierrez-Tiru threatened the victim, telling her that if he saw her with another man or if she called the police he would kill her and left her home.

The victim noted Gutierrez-Tiru had a rifle with him and pointed it her during the altercation.

Police received a warrant for Tiru and are looking for the public’s assistance in locating him.