Police: seeking two missing children, Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police Gettysburg Barracks is attempting to locate two children who went missing Sunday.

Police say the missing children are Lilyen June Vanmetre age two with blonde hair and blue eyes and Jayden Cash Vanmetre age four with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say the children were last seen in Adams County and their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of the children is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Gettysburg at 717-334-8111, or the Adams County Crimestoppers hotline at 717-334-8057, who is offering a reward.

Tips can also be submitted at accrimestoppers.com.