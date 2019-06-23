Police shut down The Bahney House due to a bomb found

A potential bomb threat was reported at The Bahney House in Myerstown

Police apprehended a white male who claims to have been converted to Islam and was making bomb threats in Myerstown earlier today

After officers and the bomb squad approached the hotel, there was at least one bomb found. They are currently looking for another that claims to be in another part of the hotel.

The building has evacuated its patrons safely as they continue to search for more.

The story is still updating, we will continue to inform you when more details come in.