LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM)– Police said an hours-long standoff with a wanted man ended peacefully.

Joseph Dimartino is accused of harassing and threatening a woman at home on East Front Street in Lititz on Saturday.

Police went to the home on Sunday around 1:22 p.m.

Dimartino refused to come out and put a large knife up to his throat.

Officers and Lancaster County crisis negotiators were able to convince him to come out around 3:09 p.m.

No one was hurt.