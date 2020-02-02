Police: Suspect surrenders after shots fired, hours-long standoff in N. Lebanon Twp.

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Shots were fired at police during an hours-long standoff at a North Lebanon Township inn, police said.

William Burk of Union City was charged with terrorist threats, recklessly endangering another person, and criminal mischief.

North Lebanon Township Police said they were called to the Hampton Inn on East Cumberland Steet around 9:17 p.m. Saturday to check on the well being of Burk.

After shots were fired, officers called several county police departments, Lebanon City Police and additional units from the State Police.

Members of the Lebanon County Emergency Services were called to help with negotiating with the suspect.

Burk surrendered around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.