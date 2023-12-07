YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Videos were used by police to identify the person responsible for fatally stabbing a York County high school student, the charging documents state.

According to York City Police, 16-year-old Ty’quan Rosario of York, was arrested and charged as an adult with criminal homicide in connection to the death of 14-year-old, Michael Keys III.

Keys arrived at York Hospital with a stab wound to the chest and later succumbed to his injuries just after 12 p.m. Court documents show that his death was ruled a homicide, however, an upcoming autopsy will determine his manner of death.

Keys was a student at William Penn Senior High School, a high school that is part of the City of York School District. In a statement, the district said “It is with deep sadness that the Bearcat family announces the tragic loss of one of our cherished William Penn High School students.”

The criminal complaint shows that police used multiple videos that caught the incident to identify Rosario.

Rosario could allegedly be seen on video pulling out a knife and stabbing Keys in the chest from behind while he was standing in front of him during a fight between two groups of people. Rosario was pulled out of the group with knife in hand, while Keys fell to the ground. Police say that Rosario then ran away.

It was noted that one of the other teens who were hurt in the fight is related to Rosario and that they both arrived at the scene with each other.

Rosario is currently locked up in York County Prison with his bail denied, online court records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.