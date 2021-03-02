Political Talk: Cuomo under fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Welcome to a special edition of Political Talk with Democratic Commentator Dora Leland, and Republican Commentator Tom Santulli.

The New York Attorney General is moving forward with an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Is there a difference between republican outrage over Cuomo’s accusations, and their support for former President Trump despite the same allegations against him in the past?

Hear what our political commentators have to say in this special edition of Political Talk.