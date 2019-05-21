Election

6 chase fall ballot spots for statewide appellate court

Posted: May 21, 2019 10:23 AM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 10:23 AM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Three Democrats and three Republicans are vying for two spots on each party's fall ticket to fill open seats on Pennsylvania's Superior Court.

Tuesday's primary election will settle the nominees for the November election. The mid-level appellate court handles civil and criminal appeals from Pennsylvania's county courts.

The Democrats are Philadelphia Judge Daniel McCaffery, steelworkers' union lawyer Amanda Green-Hawkins of Pittsburgh and civil litigation lawyer Beth Tarasi of suburban Pittsburgh.

The Republicans are Cumberland County Judge Christylee Peck, Chester County prosecutor Megan King and Rebecca Warren, the former Montour County district attorney.

Warren won the GOP nomination in her unsuccessful run for state Supreme Court in 2015. McCaffery's brother is a former state Supreme Court justice, Seamus McCaffery.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Experts warn of counterfeit car seats
Experts warn of counterfeit car seats

Experts warn of counterfeit car seats

Investigations /

Trending Stories

Latest Local