HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Democrats won several state House and Senate seats last week, most of them against moderate Republicans.

Voters in the suburban Philadelphia counties of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery spurred the change.

"All four counties are really trending Democrat, partly because the kind of voters there now are very, very progressive," Jim Lee of Susquehanna Polling and Research said.

The biggest losers, however, aren't hard right conservatives, but moderate Republicans.

"There's no point in electing a Republican moderate when you can have a Democratic liberal, and that's the choice," Lee said.

Democrats also lost moderates.

Lee believes Republicans, now with a smaller majority, will still be more willing to compromise moving forward.

"The working majority the House has is smaller, and as a result, it will need to probably negotiate a little more with the governor on fiscal issues and so on," Lee said.

Republicans still have a majority in both chambers but lost their veto-proof majority in the Senate.