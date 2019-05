President Donald Trump waves to the crowd after speaking to a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump waves to the crowd after speaking to a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump was in the battleground state of Pennsylvania for a rally Monday at Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville. It was Trump's first visit to Pennsylvania this year.

29 Photos Supporters of President Donald Trump wait for his arrival at Williamsport Regional Airport for a campaign rally, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Montoursville, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)