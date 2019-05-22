Special elections today in 12th and 33rd Congressional Districts

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) - There are two special elections in today's Primary, including one in a huge district spanning from Perry County all the way up to New York state.The other covers parts of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York Counties.

That's the 12th Congressional district, Republican candidate Fred Kellerr cast his vote in Snyder County. He is a state house member, running for the seat vacated by Republican Tom Marino earlier this year.

Keller's Democratic opponent is Penn State professor Marc Friedenberg. He cast his vote in Centre County.

"I'm hoping that everyone turns out and votes, that's really the most important thing. Our democracy only works when everybody participates," said Friedenberg.

"Our focus has been making sure we're out in the communities around the 12th Congressional District. This is just a great exercise in just what a great republic works," said Keller.

The other special election is in the 33rd state senate district. Democrat Sarah Hammond and Republican Doug Mastriano are vying for the seate vacated by Republican Rich Alloway.