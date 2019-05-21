State agencies monitor primary election security

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Several state agencies spent their primary election day at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

Agencies that are part of the Interagency Workgroup on Election Preparedness and Security were gathered at PEMA to monitor election security.

Those agencies include the Department of State, Office of Homeland Security, PEMA, the Governor's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, Office of Administration, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and the Office of State Inspector General.

Officials say being under one roof allowed for enhanced coordination and rapid response in case any situations arose.

"The behind-the-scenes communications collaboration is what should assure all Pennsylvanians that we are doing absolutely everything we can to protect democracy in the commonwealth and ensure integrity in the security of our elections," Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. "We'll all have the resources and the technology and the expanded communications, to allow us to react to any necessary issues as Pennsylvanians go to the polls."

All counties will be using new voting systems that provide a paper record by the 2020 primaries. Nine counties are already using new systems.