Trump making 1st visit of 2019 to battleground Pennsylvania

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the National Association of REALTORS Legislative Meetings and Trade Expo, Friday, May 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - President Donald Trump is coming to the battleground state of Pennsylvania for a rally hours before voters in a congressional district in the northcentral part of the state pick a new representative to go to Washington.

Trump's rally is Monday at a hangar by Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville. Trump is coming amid tensions with Iran, a growing trade dispute with China and the easing of tariffs on allies.

It's Trump's first visit to Pennsylvania this year.

Trump scored an upset win in Pennsylvania in 2016, albeit by less than 1 percentage point, and the state is part of his likeliest path to winning a second term in 2020.

Republican Fred Keller and Democrat Marc Friedenberg are vying to fill an open seat in a heavily Republican district.