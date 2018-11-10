Sisters who survived priest abuse respond to Catholic Dioceses Victims Fund

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - This week PA Catholic Dioceses announced a plan to create a clergy abuse victims' compensation fund.

On Thursday, we sat down with the Fortney sisters. Five of them were sexually abused by the same priest when they were growing up in the Harrisburg Diocese.

We asked them what they thought about the victims' fund.

"It's about exposing pedophiles, but one thing that this fund is going to do to benefit the Catholic church, is that it's not going to hold that hierarchy accountable. And a lot of us have agreed as survivors, some of us can forgive our abuser, what wee can't forgive are the people who knew about it and covered it up," said Carolyn Fortney, Advocate for Priest Abuse Victims.

