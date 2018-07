Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -

This week Dennis Owens sits down with John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor, to discuss why Fetterman feels Governor Wolf deserves a second term, as well as why he decided to run for Lieutenant Governor.

Other topics include the recent Supreme Court ruling on union fees, as well as new school safety measures.