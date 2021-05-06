Pollen season started strong, but recent rains helped wash it away

The pollen season started off strong. Both March and April were warmer and drier than average. This allowed pollen to begin early and strong, intensifying as we moved deeper into spring.

March and April comparison

“Dry and warm weather does tend to increase pollen counts because the warm weather will make the plants pollinate more vigorously and without the rain, there is nothing to wash the pollen out of the air”, says Dr. Nicholas Orfan, Allergen Immunology Physician, Allergy and Asthma Consultants in York County.

Pollen is measured by a rotarod each weekday morning at the Allergy and Asthma Consultants location in York. This device measures the number of grains per cubic meter over a 24 hour period. Tree pollen has been exceptionally high lately. Oak, maple, and birch trees are the dominant tree pollen source in our area.

Pollen levels for the week of April 26 – April 30

The first week of May brought several rounds of rain to the Midstate, helping to wash the pollen out of the air.

Pollen levels for May 6, 2021

The abc27 weather team expects more rain showers to end the workweek, with steady rain developing as we move into Mother’s Day. For more details on the weekend forecast, click here.

Grass pollen will increase as we move into late spring. Dr. Orfan says “keep your windows closed. Run your central air conditioning or your window unit air conditioning. When you come in from outside, take a shower right away and change your clothes.”