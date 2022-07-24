LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — Sunday marked one of the hottest days this year, places in the Midstate hitting 97 degrees. Some people might have decided to stay inside to escape the heat, but for many in Cumberland County, te hot weather gave them the perfect excuse to spend a few hours in the water.

The hot temperatures drove quite a few people to the Lemoyne Community Pool Sunday afternoon.

“It was like really bad, we were all sweating, panting,” Sage Rea, who came to the pool after work, said.

The pool saw a lot of families, though manager Kathy Wulfers said Saturday was actually busier

“I think people were talking about the heat index, people were staying home more maybe,” Wulfer said.

Still, that heat index didn’t stop everybody.

“I just didn’t want to stay inside any more than I already was this weekend,” Robbie Harris said. His friend Wyatt Martz added, “It’s hot and I’m bored.”

Harris and his friends spent several hours in the water playing games.

“We were playing a game called colors where the person that’s up on the surface, they have to say a color,” Harris explained. “Whenever someone has the color in their head…you have to go and try to swim over to the pool line.”

Some people came out to escape even hotter environments.

“I’m in a kitchen actually so with all of the utensils being on and whatnot, it just makes it all very hot,” Rea said.

Pool staff had to take their own steps to make sure their lifeguard team could handle the heat.

“On their breaks they do get in the water, they jump in, cool off,” Wulfers said. “When they are not in the pool or not on guard, be in the guard shack. Even though it is hot because we don’t have air conditioning in there, but at least they’re out of the sun.”

The weather is expected to cool down a little over the coming week, but people at the pool still had some advice.

“Stay cold, cool down, hydrate, water,” Rea said.

The Midstate is not the only spot dealing with the heat wave. Newark, New Jersey hit 100 degrees for five straight days, the longest stretch on record.

New York City set up more than 500 cooling centers, and in Philadelphia, misting stations were set up outside the ballpark.