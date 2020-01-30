Popeyes has a new fashion line that resembles Beyonce’s Ivy Park, and people on Twitter are here for it!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just when you think you’ve seen it all — Popeyes Chicken surprises us once again. The company responsible for the chicken sandwich that took the public by storm last year is now hoping to steal the hearts of fashionistas everywhere with its new fashion line. That’s right: I said fashion line!

Photo from Popeyes

Popeyes took to social media Wednesday to make the announcement. Using a play on the words in its slogan, “Love that chicken from Popeyes,” the company tweeted, “Love that look? It’s our uniform. Has been for a while. And now you can buy it.”

But that’s not all! Popeye’s marketing team also aimed their focus for selling its new line at the BeyHive because the colors and the vibe of the photoshoot is very reminiscent of Beyonce’s Ivy Park line for Adidas.

Photo: Beyonce’s Instagram

And let’s just say, Twitter is having a field day with it!

Check out some of the funny tweets below:

Photo: @makeupbyshaniah/Twitter



Photo: @ReganGomez/Twitter

Photo: @sispatch/Twitter

So, what do you think? Are you on board with a Popeye’s fashion line. Tell us what you think by joining the discussion on the 8 News NOW Facebook page!