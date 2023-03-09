YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been four years since the last saint Patrick’s day parade in York and preparations have already begun for this weekend.

“The York County community is extremely excited about this year’s parade, they are constantly monitoring our Facebook accounts and asking a lot of questions, says Victoria Connors.

Events like face painting and live music begin at 11 a.m. The parade starts at 1 p.m.

“I’m very excited it’s been many years since we had one, it’s super important to our community. And it’s a great family event to which I can take my nephews and nieces. So, I can’t wait,” says York Resident.

Every year, a grand Marshall leads the parade through York, and to celebrate 40 years since the first parade, every previous grand Marshall will be joining this year’s parade.

“I think one of the most exciting things is the opportunity to hear the piping drum bands and to see the Irish dancers and just really feel festive about the Irish culture. I think that’s what people really enjoy. They love coming together, they love coming downtown. The sense of community is like no other. It takes a village to do this,” said Victoria Connors of the York Saint Patrick’s Parade Organizing Committee.

Saturday’s parade will start at Market and Penn Streets, and end at Queen and Market Streets.

There will be road closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.