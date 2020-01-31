Live Now
Senators continue questioning period in President Trump’s impeachment trial

President Trump holds rally in Iowa before caucuses

News

by: WHO-TV staff

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump arrives at Selfridge Air National Guard Base for a visit to Dana Incorporated to speak about the new North American trade agreement, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Harrison Charter Township, Mich. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — President Donald Trump is making his way to Des Moines Thursday night for a rally ahead of the Iowa Caucuses. 

President Trump is hosting a Keep America Great rally at Drake University. This will be his first appearance in Iowa in the new year.

This event doesn’t start until 7:00 p.m. at the Knapp Center. The building holds 7,000 people and Drake is expecting to hit capacity for the event.

President Trump was in Michigan earlier in the day.

Watch WHO-TV coverage of the rally live online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss