President Trump signs bill honoring ‘Hunts for Healing’ founder into law

WASHINGTON (WHTM) — On Tuesday President Trump signed Congressman Fred Keller’s bill into law, honoring the late Mindy Piccotti, an Air Force veteran who founded Hunts for Healing.

H.R. 4279 designates the Post Office in Laceyville, Pa. as the “Melinda Gene Piccotti Office” in honor of the late Piccotti.

“Today is an exciting day for our veteran community, the residents of Laceyville, Mindy’s family, and every person whose life has been touched by Mindy’s outstanding work,” Congressman Keller said. “Mindy was a community leader who cared deeply about making sure our wounded veterans had the support they need to recover from and overcome their injuries. Mindy built an organization that continues to grow, making an important impact in our community. I thank President Trump for signing this bill into law and for allowing us to finally give Mindy the recognition she deserves for her lifetime of service.”

Piccotti founded Hunts for Healing in 2009, the team made of volunteer veterans and community members aims to help wounded soldiers returning from military missions in Iraq and Afghanistan and other combat veterans transition back into civilian life.