President Trump speaks to reporters

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Wednesday the faith will allow women to be official "witnesses" at two key ceremonies where they were previously only allowed to observe in the latest small step toward breaking down rigid gender roles in the religion.

Church President Russell M. Nelson said in a news release that the policy change allows women to serve as witnesses at baptisms for the living and dead and at a ceremony inside church temples for married couples called a “sealing,” which the faith believes unites the couple for eternity.