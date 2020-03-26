Live Now
ABC27 News at 5
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Shippensburg First Church of God Skylimitmarketing Sport Memorabilia Auction Rescheduled St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Thursday briefing

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are expected to give a briefing on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at approximately 5 p.m. ET. You can stream live right here.

U.S. deaths from the pandemic topped 1,000, with the number of people around the world who have coronavirus reaching 500,000, with over 68,000 cases confirmed in the United States.

The Senate unanimously passed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package aimed at giving aid to businesses, workers and health care systems. It now goes to the House, where it is expected to get final approval on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

From abc27 Advertisers

More From abc27 Advertisers

Don't Miss