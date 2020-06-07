President Trump withdrawing National Guard troops from D.C.

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – President Trump tweeted Sunday morning that he has ordered the National Guard to withdraw from Washington D.C. after days of peaceful protests.
Roughly 5,000 National Guard troops were brought in to patrol the nation’s capital.
3,900 of them were brought in from out-of-state.
Major General William Walker – the commander of the D.C. National Guard – said the out-of-state troops would begin leaving as early as Monday.
Trump did not specify whether all guard forces would leave or just the out-of-state troops.
The presence of out-of-state forces has been a point of contention between Washington officials and the administration.