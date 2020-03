A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The number of confirmed and presumed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania has risen to 28.

The Department of Health says 22 are presumed positive cases, while 6 are confirmed. None of the cases are in the midstate.

Impacted counties include:

Bucks (2)

Delaware (3)

Monroe(2)

Montgomery (17)

Northampton (1)

Philadelphia (1)

Pike (1)

Wayne (1)

To date, 278 people in Pennsylvania have been investigated for coronavirus; 112 have yet to be tested.