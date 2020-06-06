Private memorial service being held for George Floyd in hometown of North Carolina

Hundreds of mourners are expected to gather in Raeford, North Carolina, on Saturday to celebrate the life of George Floyd who died shortly after a former officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

The memorial services at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, an affiliate with The United American Free Will Baptist Denomination, Inc., startedat 11 a.m. with a public viewing until 1 p.m.

Floyd was born in Raeford.

A private service family service will be held for Floyd’s family, but will broadcast live starting at 3 p.m.

Minneapolis was where Floyd was seen on a bystander’s cellphone video face down on the pavement with Derek Chauvin’s knee on the back of his neck as he pleaded for air and for his mother who died two years ago.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25. Two separate autopsy reports gave conflicting causes of death, but agreed the manner was homicide.