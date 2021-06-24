Profanities spray-painted on Pa. LGBTQ+ counseling center, police say

HIGHLAND TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hate crime incident that took place between Friday and Monday at the Holistic Counseling Services in Highland Township, Adams County.

According to Police, unknown actor(s) spray-painted profanities in bright red paint, onto the side of a building known for counseling members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Authorities add the counseling office is adorned with pride flags both on their doors and inside.

At the time of the incident, workers were at the Gettysburg Pride week events.

The Pennsylvania State Police Heritage Affairs Office has been contacted regarding the incident.

Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and online.