(WHTM) – The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced on September 25th, 2023, that they intend to move forward with a motor carrier-based speed limiter rule.

It’s a rule that was introduced in 2016 by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration but never went into effect.

If passed, trucks weighing more than 26,000 pounds would have a device installed to limit its speed.

“I just really want them to sit back and think about all the lives that they can save,” said Monroe County resident Eileen Miller.

This proposed rule comes too late for Eileen Miller, whose son Paul Miller Jr. was killed by a speeding tractor-trailer in July 2010 on Route 33 in Monroe County.

“We later found out that he (tractor-trailer driver) was going 69 in a 45-mile work zone area,” said Miller.

Miller says her son was unrecognizable.

“When you have a child, when you can’t even identify them because of the size of a vehicle like that and the speed,” said Miller.



Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association which represents small business truckers says this proposed rule doesn’t make sense to them.



“There are times when you’re going to want to adjust your speed to change lanes, to move over, to allow someone to enter the highway. You know, there’re going to be times when you’re going to need to do that. And if you lack the ability to do that, well, then, you know, the truck itself can be a barrier to other vehicles trying to enter the road,” said Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association President Todd Spencer.

The original 2023 Rulemaking report put out on September 25th, 2023, proposed the maximum speed for trucks weighing more than 26,000 pounds is 68 MPH.

The maximum speed limit has since been removed.

A senate bill was introduced on July 27th, 2023, that if passed would prohibit the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration from having regulations on speed-limiting devices for certain vehicles.