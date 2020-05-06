Proposed teacher cuts and athletic department elimination in Greencastle-Antrim school district

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Greencastle-Antrim school district faces a $2.45 million budget deficit, which could require the elimination and furloughing of employees, along with cutting or reducing certain programs.

“A majority of the school districts are actually receiving a couple more thousand dollars per student every year to educate students. We continually have to cut, because we’re not receiving the state subsidy that we should,” said Dr. Kendra Trail, Greencastle-Antrim School District Superintendent.

That’s something the superintendent says she’s tried to change by asking for more money. In the meantime, drastic measures may have to happen.

“Unless we continue to dip into our fund balance, we have very little there, we’re going to go into fiscal distress at some point,” said Dr. Trail.

Before a final vote in June, there is a plan on the table to freeze the salaries of all employees in the district, eliminate and furlough more than a dozen teaching positions, as well as several support staff, and two administrators. Class sizes would increase, and extracurricular programs would be cut. That includes the athletic department, which alone would save more than $578,000.

“The mission and the goal here is to really do the best that we can for our students, and that’s why we’re all here. So how does this make me feel? I’m extremely disheartened,” said Dr. Trail.

As for how long these cuts would be in effect, the superintendent says she’s not sure, but it would be a minimum of one year. A parent we spoke to off camera says she’s concerned about the proposed cuts, but trusts the right decisions will be made.

The vote on all these proposed job cuts, furloughs and program changes will happen on June 29th.