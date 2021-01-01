Prosecutors request trial delay in George Floyd case, citing COVID-19 pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors in the case against the four Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd requested that the trial delayed by three months.
Prosecutors cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the amount of time needed before enough people are vaccinated and health risks are sufficiently diminished.
The trial has been scheduled for March 8 for the now-fired police officers charged in the death of Floyd on May 25 while he was forcibly detained on a south Minneapolis street corner.
Prosecutors want to delay the trial until June 7.
